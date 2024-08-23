Vorteilswelt
Steicht Ben out of life

Jennifer Lopez no longer wants to be called Affleck

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 15:00

Jennifer Lopez is making tabula rasa with the end of her marriage: by filing divorce papers, the singer has also taken the first steps to get rid of Ben Affleck's surname.

After two years of marriage, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday. As reported by "Page Six", the documents also included a request to take back her maiden name. And the sexy Latina apparently wants to do this as quickly as possible.

Rhapsodized about "romantic" decision
Even though J.Lo continues to perform as Jennifer Lopez, the singer and actress also adopted the name Affleck when she got married in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez found it "romantic" to adopt the name Affleck. Now this decision is to be reversed.
Jennifer Lopez found it "romantic" to adopt the name Affleck. Now this decision is to be reversed.
(Bild: www.PPS.at)

Officially, she has been known as Jennifer Lyn Affleck ever since and gushed about how "romantic" and "traditional" the decision was in an interview with "Vogue" after the name change. "People will still call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we belong together."

No prenuptial agreement!
However, the fact that the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before saying yes could be problematic. According to this, both have a claim to the other's assets.

According to TMZ, "Bennifer" has therefore been trying to come to an agreement on financial matters for months. It is said that there has been a bitter dispute over this issue - "to the point where Jen and Ben are sometimes not even talking to each other".

According to the divorce documents, the two stars have been separated since April 26. Jennifer filed her petition without legal assistance, stating that the divorce should take place without lawyers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
