Fended off with a brush
Snake bites Thai man in the testicles at the toilet
A man in Thailand probably suffered the shock of his life on Wednesday morning: As he sat down on the toilet, a snake bit him on the testicles. The animal had probably squeezed itself up through the drain, but the bite was to be his undoing ...
The man named Tanat Tangetewanon felt a sharp pain and realized that a snake had dug its fangs into his testicles. He then tried to get the reptile away from him. Only when he stood up did the snake let go of him and fell back into the toilet bowl.
It then held on to the drain with all its might. It was impossible to pull it out of the toilet again. Instead of panicking, Thanat looked around the room and grabbed a toilet brush, as the Bangkok Post reported on Wednesday morning. He used it to beat the reptile until it was dead.
You can see the Bangkok Post article here.
Security guard came to the rescue
A security guard at the apartment complex helped him to pull the dead snake out of the toilet. Tanat went to a hospital for a check-up to be on the safe side. There he was told that the snake was not poisonous. In addition to a shock, the father of the family "only" suffered a bite wound.
Warning to others
To make others aware of the dangers, the Thai man posted his story on Facebook. Especially during the rainy season, various types of snakes look for dry habitats and like to crawl into houses and apartments, often via the sewer system.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
