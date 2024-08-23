Minigolf course in Salzburg’s Volksgarten is wasting away

After endless back and forth about the demolition of the Volksgarten sauna, including the salt pool and minigolf course, the new Volksgarten was officially opened in 2021. The city spent more than two million euros on the extensive redesign of the park, including the construction of a new kiosk. However, there was apparently not much left over for the new mini golf course. Instead of 18 holes, there were only twelve. The slabs around the individual holes were not laid either.