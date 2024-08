Because of dog and cat: 300 rejections when looking for an apartment

"There must have already been around 300 rejections," says Barbara Z. (name known to the editor). The woman from Pongau and her partner Christian C. have been looking for a new two-room apartment for three years. The 50-year-old is retired due to an accident at work and has problems with her leg. Her future apartment should be near a town center and close to public transport. A balcony or terrace would be a bonus. But: the couple have a dog and a cat and they make finding a suitable new apartment an impossibility.