Trial in Feldkirch

Bus driver attacked with punches

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 08:25

21-year-old felt provoked and let his fists do the talking. The incident had an aftermath at the regional court in Feldkirch on Thursday.

Although not represented by a lawyer, the accused appeared at the trial with his mother in tow. "I give you credit for coming all the way from your vacation in Romania to face the trial," said Judge Silke Sandholzer, praising him. Because she is often used to different things from the offenders.

Punches to the face
In the trial, the waiter, who has three previous convictions, has to answer for assault. It concerns an incident in Feldkirch in mid-March. Because the bus driver at the Letzestraße bus stop refused to accept the Romanian's 200-euro bill and refused to let the drunk man on the bus, the 21-year-old reacted by punching the bus several times. When the 49-year-old driver meets the aggressive man again a few stops further on and wants to take a photo of the unwelcome passenger with his cell phone, he attacks him and punches him twice in the face.

The accused admits that he did this, but he doesn't really feel guilty: "He provoked me with his looks and called me a gypsy," the Romanian says indignantly. He admits to having drunk a lot of schnapps, beer and whisky that day, "because my grandfather had died a few days earlier and I was in pain". The judge finds clear words for this: "I'm sorry that you lost your grandpa. But it doesn't justify punching someone in the face. The next time you find yourself in a situation like this, I advise you to move on." The verdict: guilty as charged and a fine of 1040 euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

