Bus driver attacked with punches

The accused admits that he did this, but he doesn't really feel guilty: "He provoked me with his looks and called me a gypsy," the Romanian says indignantly. He admits to having drunk a lot of schnapps, beer and whisky that day, "because my grandfather had died a few days earlier and I was in pain". The judge finds clear words for this: "I'm sorry that you lost your grandpa. But it doesn't justify punching someone in the face. The next time you find yourself in a situation like this, I advise you to move on." The verdict: guilty as charged and a fine of 1040 euros.