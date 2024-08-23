Formula 1 in the ticker
First practice in Zandvoort – LIVE from 12.30 pm
The first race weekend after the summer break is just around the corner. Formula 1 returns to Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix. The 1st free practice starts at 12.30 pm. We will be reporting live, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Here are the intermediate results:
Formula 1 is livelier than ever before ahead of what Dutch fans are hoping will be a festival in Zandvoort. In 14 races, there have been seven winners who are employed by four teams.
Verstappen not the favorite
Ahead of the race on the North Sea coast, Red Bull does not believe it can restore the old order due to its inactivity during the summer break. Max Verstappen is winless in four consecutive races ahead of his 200th Grand Prix start and for the first time does not arrive at his home event as the favorite.
Here is the championship standings:
Since the Netherlands race returned to the 2021 Formula 1 calendar (2020 was canceled due to the pandemic), Verstappen has won all three editions. This has always resulted in exuberant Orange celebrations. "There's always a fantastic atmosphere at Zandvoort and the fans are incredible. That's why it's something special for me," said Verstappen ahead of the 15th round of the World Championship. He had enjoyed the summer break and now the three-time world champion feels refreshed and ready. "We are looking forward to next week and hope that we can fight for victory."
