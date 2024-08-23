First practice in Zandvoort – LIVE from 12.30 pm

Since the Netherlands race returned to the 2021 Formula 1 calendar (2020 was canceled due to the pandemic), Verstappen has won all three editions. This has always resulted in exuberant Orange celebrations. "There's always a fantastic atmosphere at Zandvoort and the fans are incredible. That's why it's something special for me," said Verstappen ahead of the 15th round of the World Championship. He had enjoyed the summer break and now the three-time world champion feels refreshed and ready. "We are looking forward to next week and hope that we can fight for victory."