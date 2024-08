How states intercept encrypted cell phone messengers

Following the thwarting of an act of terrorism at the subsequently canceled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) sent a draft law for increased surveillance of encrypted messengers for review within a few days. A decision before the election is unlikely, but even after that the leadership of the People's Party wants to advocate messenger surveillance and even make it a condition of the coalition. For some it would be a deal, for others a threat.