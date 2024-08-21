Open from September?
The pools in the Pannenbad are still empty
Whether this time what the city announces will be kept will be seen around the start of school. Because in September, the people of Salzburg should finally be able to return to their luxurious pool. The almost 60 million euro building will open its doors for swimming and splashing around for a few months. Schoolchildren will then hopefully be able to swim in the pool again. A net hangs below the ceiling as a safety measure in case part of the ceiling comes loose again.
The town and its tourism company TSG do not yet want to give any further details. As the "Krone" inquired, the two pools are still empty. Filling with water is planned for the end of August or beginning of September.
"Prototype" is responsible for the waiting time
But why is it taking so long? The swimming temple has been closed since the end of July 2023. The city pulled the ripcord back then because the screws were too weak to hold the imposing wave ceiling securely in place. A slat was already hanging down towards the family pool at the time. However, nothing has been renovated since the closure.
The renovation is not planned until next year. Tobias Fusban is head of SIG, the municipal real estate company responsible. He cites the special construction of the slatted ceiling as the reason for the long wait. "All components have to be developed, tested, produced and assembled as prototypes for the renovation," says Fusban. A total of 7,700 eyebolts have to be replaced, and these are only a small part of the construction. According to Fusban, the individual components have been manufactured and tested in small batches over the past few months. The refurbishment is due to begin after the baths are temporarily closed. The city currently expects the renovation to take 24 weeks, after which swimming will not be possible again.
Who will pay for the loss of revenue?
The question of lost operating income is still open. This is said to amount to around 60,000 euros per month. According to Deputy Mayor Kay Michael Dankl (KPÖ plus), it is not yet clear whether the construction company responsible for the pool disaster will pay. It has been clarified that the construction company will repair the damage as part of the warranty.
In the meantime, pool attendants have been found to run the pool from September.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.