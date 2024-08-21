The pools in the Pannenbad are still empty

The renovation is not planned until next year. Tobias Fusban is head of SIG, the municipal real estate company responsible. He cites the special construction of the slatted ceiling as the reason for the long wait. "All components have to be developed, tested, produced and assembled as prototypes for the renovation," says Fusban. A total of 7,700 eyebolts have to be replaced, and these are only a small part of the construction. According to Fusban, the individual components have been manufactured and tested in small batches over the past few months. The refurbishment is due to begin after the baths are temporarily closed. The city currently expects the renovation to take 24 weeks, after which swimming will not be possible again.