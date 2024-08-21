Sicily: Mega sailing yacht sank in just 60 seconds

Meanwhile, the search for the missing six people continues. A three-centimeter-thick pane was opened from the outside so that divers could get into the ship. The tools were specially made for this purpose. However, the emergency services have not yet been able to enter the cabins: Numerous obstacles block the way, and the narrow spaces pose an additional problem. So far, divers have only been able to search a few rooms below the bridge. The ship lies at a depth of 50 meters, which poses additional challenges for the divers.