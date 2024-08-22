New Styrian rules
Arming dogs: Much criticism of the government
In future, private individuals will be banned from shooting dogs: With this announcement, the governors Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) and Anton Lang (SPÖ) have made people sit up and take notice. But the details are not quite right. Is the change in the law just a fraudulent label?
The "Krone" also reported and applauded. Drexler and Lang announced that they wanted to amend the Provincial Security Act to prevent illegal camping - and also "to ban protection dog training for private individuals" as part of the amendment. This would be "an important measure for greater security", they said. He continued: "A uniform nationwide regulation would be desirable, but with the ban we will at least have clear rules in Styria. To protect people as well as their pets."
Sounds sensible - but the whole thing smells a lot like fraudulent labeling. Because the devil is in the detail and is very easy to overlook. Suddenly, the working dog training and tests of the Austrian Kennel Club (ÖKV) are not considered guard dog training.
Problematic part of training
"In one part of this training, the dog jumps at the helper on command and bites him in the forearm. Why does a dog have to be able to do that? This is very much an attack directed against humans, which the politicians originally spoke out against," counters the head of the animal corner, Maggie Entenfellner.
With its law, Styria is no better than the rest of Austria, but the political grandees are celebrating for a feigned sense of security.
Maggie Entenfellner
"If a private association like the ÖKV and its members continue to be allowed to do this, Styria is no better than the rest of Austria. However, the political grandees are celebrating for a fake sense of security and are governing without the voters in mind
Immediate repair demanded
Four Paws also criticizes: "This is quietly and secretly hidden in the explanations, the widely announced ban is not only a cheap PR campaign, but also a pure alibi act in election times."
We asked for comment: Christopher Drexler and Anton Lang's offices said that the law would now be left in the review process and "looked at again" before a decision was made.
"This is shameful," said Entenfellner. "We demand that this be repaired immediately, namely in the sense that was announced. With a real, thorough ban to protect the population." The review period for the amendment to the law ends on Friday.
