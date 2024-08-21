Mini SUV on a grand scale
New VW T-Cross: Yes, man, at a high level!
Facelift or product upgrade? With the VW T-Cross, it's more the latter. Volkswagen has thoroughly overhauled the mini SUV and not only given it a few visual upgrades, but also offers class-untypical luxury class assistants. Our test vehicle is almost twice as expensive as the "naked" base model.
It doesn't even have the most powerful of the three available engines under the hood, but "only" the mid-range, but perfectly adequate petrol engine with three cylinders and 115 hp/200 Nm. The word diesel is no longer to be found in the price list and electrification (which is often introduced with model revisions) is also not an issue. In addition to the engine used here in the video driving report, there is also a choice between the 20 hp weaker version of the liter model and the 150 hp four-cylinder engine with 1.5 liter displacement, which has proven itself in many model series.
The latter can only be ordered in the three highest trim levels (Style, R-Line, Sport) and only with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The basic engine is not available with this, while everything except the basic 4Me equipment is available for the golden engine mid-range.
Class leap inside and out
The new look with LED lights all round is always standard. At the front with LED daytime running light strips, which are continued in chrome in the radiator grille, at the rear with a truly illuminated continuous light strip and an X integrated into the rear lights - very elegant!
In the interior, Wolfsburg has invested in foamed plastic and eliminated hard plastic from the dashboard. However, there is no door trim - and you can see the difference at the transition.
Overall, however, the impression is of much higher quality than before. In addition, the armrest in the door is soft and 1.5-liter PET bottles fit in the door compartment at the front and rear.
The speedometer is now always digital (eight or ten inches in size) and the central touchscreen is remote. It measures eight inches in diameter on all trim levels; the 9.2-inch version of the test car is always subject to a surcharge. It comes with the Discover Pro navigation system for around 2000 euros. In our case, the Unlimited package with Discover Pro costs over 3000 euros.
You have to do without the rotary controls for the air conditioning and volume, instead you have to touch them. At least the buttons on the steering wheel remain analog.
The new operating system is quite simple, but easy to use and not confusing. Even if not every detail is logical. For example, the on-board computer (trip counter with average consumption etc.) is shown on the central display (values from refueling/start/individual), but it can only be reset via the speedometer screen and steering wheel buttons. You have to figure that out first, especially because it's different with the more modern VW systems.
There is something else that is unusually implemented and in this case even safety-relevant: In the image of the reversing camera, a rather unnecessary graphic is displayed in the top left-hand corner, which obscures the camera image. However, it is precisely at this point that cross traffic appears when pulling out of a cross-parking space.
First-class driving experience
The suspension is comfortably firm and the steering is very sensitive, which is very good for this vehicle class. You can maneuver around bends so well that the seat should offer more lateral support. However, the seating position is good. High and therefore with great visibility.
Although the engine requires a little foresight when overtaking on country roads, it suits the car very well. In 10.3 seconds, the 1.3-tonne front-wheel drive car accelerates to 100 km/h without a driver (10.0 seconds with a manual six-speed gearbox), and the speed continues to rise up to 192 km/h (6-speed: 193 km/h).
If you generally like to drive fast, it is best to do so in sport mode - then the transmission works a little more sharply - or use the shift paddles on the steering wheel. But this is of course bad for fuel consumption. On average, 6.8 l/100 km flowed out of the 40-liter tank.
Luxury class in a mini SUV
Unusual in this vehicle class is the outstanding Travel Assist, also known as Autopilot. It works unobtrusively and well and is even standard from the Style trim level upwards.
A few words about the prices at this point. The test car costs just over 41,000 euros. The entry-level price for the T-Cross 4Me with a basic engine is just under 22,000 euros, which is just over half the price. On board are speed limiter, rear parking beeper, air conditioning and DAB radio. Unfortunately not Apple CarPlay.
It makes no sense to go for the Life trim, because Friends only costs around 200 euros more, but has a lot more features. Things get really exciting with Style, which costs around 3500 euros more and includes heated seats, 2-zone automatic air conditioning and Travel Assist. Above this is the R-Line, which strangely lacks the Matrix LEDs. Except in Germany, where they are also standard in the R-Line.
Based on the test car: minus 2500 euros for manual transmission, minus 1500 euros for 95 hp, plus 2300 euros for the four-cylinder.
Variable with plenty of space
The rear bench can be moved by 14 centimetres as standard (in its entirety), which means that the trunk volume varies between 385 and 455 liters with the rear seat backrests up (including the spare wheel recess). If they are folded down (40:60 possible), 1281 liters are available up to the top edge of the front seats. With the front passenger seat folded down (from Life), objects up to 2.40 meters long can be transported.
The detachable trailer coupling (800 euros) is lying around in the test vehicle, for which no space is provided (at least it can be lashed into a pocket). Top: The drawbar load has been increased from 55 to 75 kg. Trailers weighing up to 1100 kg may be towed.
Driving quote
At first glance, the VW T-Cross appears simple and yet high-quality, and on closer inspection, it can be equipped quite nobly. Right up to luxury-class assistance systems. Like the test vehicle. Then, of course, it gets expensive, especially considering the vehicle class. Yes, it's a small car. They don't have anything to give away in Wolfsburg. But if you don't compare basic models from the higher classes of the competition with a top-equipped T-Cross, then the price is put into perspective again, given what is on offer. But at a high level. In every respect.
Why?
Beautiful new look with LEDs all round
Significantly improved interior materials
Top-of-the-range assistants available
Why not?
High price
No diesel, no electrification
Or perhaps ...
... Seat Arona, Skoda Kamiq, Hyundai Bayon
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
