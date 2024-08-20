Major disaster prevented thanks to protective structures

In Wagrain, Großarl, Dorfgastein, Hüttau, St. Veit and St. Johann, a severe thunderstorm cell brewed up on August 12th. Mudslides and landslides were the result. Reassuringly at least: "The structures worked perfectly," says Pichler. The village center of Wagrain would not have remained unscathed without the protective wall in the background. The Grossarl provincial road is now also well protected: after three storms in July and August, it was not necessary to close the access road into the valley.