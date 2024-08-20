Storm in Salzburg
Major disaster prevented thanks to protective structures
Debris barriers protected residential areas and entire town centers during the storms of the past few days. Tons of debris and huge mudslides were slowed down. Work on the protective structures in Pinzgau and Pongau is in full swing.
The excavators are in constant use: rubble rumbles onto the loading areas. Then the next truck is transported away and stored in designated areas. In Pongau alone, ten torrent and avalanche control employees are deployed to clear up after storms. "We have around 200,000 cubic meters of material in the debris barriers in the Pongau municipalities," says area manager Anton Pichler.
We are making good progress with the clean-up work in Pinzgau. The majority of the debris barriers have already been partially emptied.
Gebhard Neumayr, Wildbachverbauung Gebietsleiter Pinzgau
In Wagrain, Großarl, Dorfgastein, Hüttau, St. Veit and St. Johann, a severe thunderstorm cell brewed up on August 12th. Mudslides and landslides were the result. Reassuringly at least: "The structures worked perfectly," says Pichler. The village center of Wagrain would not have remained unscathed without the protective wall in the background. The Grossarl provincial road is now also well protected: after three storms in July and August, it was not necessary to close the access road into the valley.
During storms, the debris barriers, which usually consist of several structures, have to absorb enormous forces: "Stones the size of a VW bus can come along," says Pichler. Streams can also carry huge logs, which are then slowed down in mudslides.
It will take days to clear the protective structures
In the Pinzgau region, which was recently badly affected by the storms, work is in full swing. Even smaller channels became raging torrents due to the masses of water coming down from the sky. Three times in a row and within just a few days, the barriers slowed down material weighing several tons. "We have already achieved a high degree of protection," says Gebhard Neumayr from the torrent control department.
The Schüttdorfer Langackergraben and the Schüttbach, where major damage occurred in 2013, are well protected. Barriers also stopped a lot of material in the Erlbach and Habichtgraben areas in Thumersbach. Work is ongoing in Bruck and Fusch, and a structure in the Mengggraben in Kaprun is securing a settlement below. The houses remained dry.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
