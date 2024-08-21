Expansion of Bregenz harbor
“This opens the door to double-track expansion”
The mayor of Bregenz, Michael Ritsch (SPÖ), is taking to the barricades against the conversion of the Bregenz-Hafen railroad station. He feared for the pipeline, which had just been renovated and extended. Construction work and a second above-ground track could quickly put an end to cycling and strolling.
ÖBB's expansion plans for the stop at Bregenz harbor are currently causing a stir among those responsible in the city. Mayor Michael Ritsch does not want to approve the plans under any circumstances. "I have always taken a critical view of the conversion of the stop, as a mail from ÖBB states more or less clearly that this also involves preparatory work for an above-ground double-track expansion," says the head of the city, who is known to prefer an underground expansion. Under no circumstances does Ritsch want to accept that the newly designed pipeline to the Bilgeri barracks will disappear again. The same applies to the meadow, which is currently used by young people.
"Two stops are completely sufficient"
If the Social Democrat has his way, the platform at the port could also disappear completely, as there are two more stops in the state capital - the one in Riedenburg and the main station. "The station is just 300 meters away from the port. Subway stops in Vienna are not that close together," rages Ritsch. The stop is most used by students at the HTL - and it is reasonable for them to walk the extra 300 meters. "My way to school was further," adds the mayor.
However, it is not the head of the city who decides whether ÖBB can implement the planned projects, but rather the Bregenz city representatives - and Ritsch and his fellow campaigners do not have a majority in this body.
For the SPÖ (11 out of 36 seats), it is likely to be difficult to prevent the planned conversion. Deputy Mayor Sandra Schoch (Greens, with six seats) had already insisted some time ago that the highly frequented stop at the port be retained. The ÖVP (15 seats) also supports ÖBB's plans. "With his stance, the mayor is blocking an urgently needed infrastructure project for Bregenz," says VP mayoral candidate Roland Frühstück. If Ritsch is linking the expansion of the station at the port with the double-track expansion, he is doing so against his better judgment. "Instead of preventing an important infrastructure project with his stance, the mayor would be better off addressing the conditions at the main railway station. Here, the festival city of Bregenz is still lagging far behind its standards," emphasizes Roland Frühstück.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
