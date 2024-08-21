“This opens the door to double-track expansion”

For the SPÖ (11 out of 36 seats), it is likely to be difficult to prevent the planned conversion. Deputy Mayor Sandra Schoch (Greens, with six seats) had already insisted some time ago that the highly frequented stop at the port be retained. The ÖVP (15 seats) also supports ÖBB's plans. "With his stance, the mayor is blocking an urgently needed infrastructure project for Bregenz," says VP mayoral candidate Roland Frühstück. If Ritsch is linking the expansion of the station at the port with the double-track expansion, he is doing so against his better judgment. "Instead of preventing an important infrastructure project with his stance, the mayor would be better off addressing the conditions at the main railway station. Here, the festival city of Bregenz is still lagging far behind its standards," emphasizes Roland Frühstück.