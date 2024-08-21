Battle for CL ticket
Dynamo Kiev v Red Bull Salzburg LIVE from 9pm
First leg of the Champions League play-off: Dynamo Kiev face Red Bull Salzburg in Lublin. The game kicks off at 9pm, we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
For Salzburg it's about Champions League millions, for play-off opponents Dynamo Kiev it's also about their own existence in a broader sense. The team is "not fighting for money, but for Ukraine", emphasized long-term club president Ihor Surkis after reaching the final qualifying phase. Of course, the European Cup will be played in exile; today the duel with Salzburg will take place in the eastern Polish city of Lublin, around 100 km from the border.
The qualifying matches against Partizan Belgrade (9:2 on aggregate) and Glasgow Rangers (3:1 on aggregate) also took place in the 15,000-capacity Lublin Arena of first division club Motor Lublin. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, however, the 16-time Ukrainian and 13-time Soviet champions have also moved to Bucharest, Krakow, Warsaw and Lodz due to UEFA requirements - as was the case in August 2022 with the 1-0 win in the first leg of the 3rd CL qualifying round against Sturm Graz, which ultimately lost 3-1 on aggregate.
Even though Poland - which, according to the UN Refugee Agency, is currently home to almost one million Ukrainian refugees - is probably the best place for fans to watch European Cup home games, the previous matches were only moderately attended. Around 4300 came to Lublin against Belgrade and around 8300 came to the stadium against Glasgow. The attendance on Wednesday could be of the same order. Salzburg supporters will have to make their own way due to the lack of official fan travel.
Yarmolenko and Co.
The Bulls are expecting several internationally renowned players - last seen during Ukraine's bitter preliminary round exit at the European Championship in Germany. Against Glasgow, for example, goalkeeper Heorhij Bushtchan, Andriy Yarmolenko, Volodymyr Brashko, Mykola Shaparenko and Vladyslav Vanat made up a national team quintet on the pitch. Since the war, the number of legionnaires at Dynamo has almost come to a standstill, with just one foreign player in 2024/25.
A fact that lends additional credibility to the words of coach Oleksandr Shovkovskyi. "We have the opportunity to give a few positive moments to those who are fighting for our freedom and independence - that's something very, very important for us," explained the long-serving Dynamo and national team goalkeeper ahead of the clash with Rangers. "We are not separating ourselves from the Ukrainian people and the nation. We are part of it and will do our best to give them this positive moment."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
