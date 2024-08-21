Dynamo Kiev v Red Bull Salzburg LIVE from 9pm

Even though Poland - which, according to the UN Refugee Agency, is currently home to almost one million Ukrainian refugees - is probably the best place for fans to watch European Cup home games, the previous matches were only moderately attended. Around 4300 came to Lublin against Belgrade and around 8300 came to the stadium against Glasgow. The attendance on Wednesday could be of the same order. Salzburg supporters will have to make their own way due to the lack of official fan travel.