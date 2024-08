Ferris wheel on fire: How safe are amusement parks?

The festival-goers in Leipzig were lucky: thanks to the orderly reaction of the organizers and the rapid intervention of the emergency services, most of the people on the wheel were only slightly injured. But the situation was dicey, a fire in a ride - in the middle of a crowd - can also end in disaster and is a challenging scenario for first responders. That's why the Vienna Prater and the professional fire department actively prepare for emergencies. Krone+ reveals exactly how.