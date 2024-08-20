Philippines accept Afghan asylum seekers

They will then be allowed to enter the United States with these visas. This was announced by the Foreign Ministry in Manila. The number of asylum seekers accepted is "limited". According to reports, the USA had already asked the ally in 2022 to temporarily take in around 50,000 people from Afghanistan who were fleeing the Taliban. In the Philippines, however, there were concerns about possible terrorist attacks. An agreement is now said to have been reached on thousands or tens of thousands of people.