Deal with the Philippines
Philippines accept Afghan asylum seekers
The governments of the USA and the Philippines have agreed to temporarily accept Afghan asylum seekers in the island state. Those affected, who had worked for the USA before the Taliban took power, are to wait there for their special visas.
They will then be allowed to enter the United States with these visas. This was announced by the Foreign Ministry in Manila. The number of asylum seekers accepted is "limited". According to reports, the USA had already asked the ally in 2022 to temporarily take in around 50,000 people from Afghanistan who were fleeing the Taliban. In the Philippines, however, there were concerns about possible terrorist attacks. An agreement is now said to have been reached on thousands or tens of thousands of people.
USA to cover costs
Last year, government sources in Manila reported that 600 Afghans were to take part in a pilot phase. This would be followed by others who would be allowed to stay in the Philippines for a maximum of 59 days. The USA will cover all costs, such as food, medical care and accommodation.
The US government withdrew all of its soldiers from Afghanistan at the end of August 2021, ending the international military mission after almost 20 years. The Taliban had seized power again shortly beforehand. The international withdrawal was chaotic and met with much criticism and incomprehension.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
