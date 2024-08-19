Opposition calls for an underground committee on the floodplain deal

All against the ÖVP! The Salzburg Social Democrats are now at the forefront of the campaign against Schwarz. The reason: the purchase of the Antheringer Au by the state for 35.6 million euros in 2022. A rough report by the State Court of Auditors shows that the deal was too expensive and that the state is also said to have assumed the expected taxes of the seller Max Mayr-Melnhof. Daniela Gutschi (ÖVP), the nature conservation councillor at the time, contradicted this. "A final price was negotiated and this amounted to 30 million euros net. In gross terms, it came to 35.6 million," explains Gutschi.