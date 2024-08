Culinary delights, culture and parties: events in Klagenfurt

The city of Klagenfurt will soon be ringing in the last weeks of the summer vacations with the second part of the after-work parties. There will be three more parties on Benediktinerplatz. On Fridays August 30, September 6 and 13, thousands of guests will celebrate from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in front of the Steinernes Fischer with culinary delights from the Alps-Adriatic region and chilled DJ sounds as well as live music.