Farm building burns down: Styrian in a coma

A major operation for the fire departments in the Gleisdorf district of Laßnithal: at around 7.15 p.m., the emergency services were alerted to a fire on a horse farm. When they arrived, the farm building was already fully engulfed in flames and flames were already blazing from the residential building. In total, almost all of the fire departments in the district were deployed with 124 firefighters. They were able to extinguish the fire in the residential building quickly, but the farm building burned down completely.