Tidying up in St. Anton
Working through the night, fears of more rain
The clean-up work after the mudslides and flash floods in St. Anton am Arlberg in Tyrol is still in full swing. The former venue of the World Ski Championships still resembles a huge building site. Work and excavation continued throughout the night - and on Sunday, 350 emergency crews were still helping out. The weather forecast is a cause for concern.
"The streams are now flowing again. The task now is to continue clearing the debris from the catch basins and debris basins," explained Peter Mall, operations coordinator and spokesperson for the crisis team on Sunday morning.
The solidarity and willingness to help is enormous. We can all count ourselves lucky to live in a country like this.
Peter Mall, Einsatzkoordinator
Bild: Christian Forcher/Fotoworxx
"Unimaginable dimensions"
In terms of weather, the night was at least "calm" - but there was still a lot going on in the municipality on the Arlberg. "We worked through the whole night. Especially with the excavators. We're dealing with unimaginable dimensions here," continued Mall.
There is no break. The clean-up work in the village continued at full speed on Sunday. Around 350 emergency services and countless other helpers are once again lending a hand, according to Mall. The further development of the weather is being watched with excitement and trepidation. Heavy rain showers are forecast again for Sunday and Monday.
Pictures of the devastation and the clean-up work:
Briefing about the Arlberg-Bundesstraße
The Arlberg federal highway or pass road (B 197), which was hit by mudslides on both the Tyrolean and Vorarlberg sides, is still closed.
The situation will be reassessed on Sunday afternoon and a decision will be made as to whether the road can be opened or not. As the Arlberg tunnel is also currently closed due to renovation work, both road connections on the Arlberg are impassable for the time being. For the time being, Vorarlberg can only be reached from Tyrol via the Lechtal valley or Germany.
State assures financial aid
Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) assured those affected of financial support on Saturday: "We are offering support to all those who have lost belongings or suffered damage to their buildings. With the disaster fund, we can provide targeted financial assistance for such damage after natural disasters."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.