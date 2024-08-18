Delicious vacation job
Cheesemaker Kathi spends the summer on the mountain pasture
Katharina Hirnböck, a young woman from Henndorf, comes from a farm. Milking cows, making yoghurt and butter, entertaining guests - these are all familiar tasks for the cheesemaker. This summer, she is taking a break from her job as a dairy technologist to gain experience at the Aueralm in Maria Alm. For her job and for life.
The days on the mountain pasture start early. For Katharina Hirnböck, however, it's almost like sleeping in. In her job as a dairy technologist at the Woerle cheese dairy in Henndorf, she usually starts work at four o'clock in the morning. She is now taking a break from this job for a few months: Katharina is spending her summer on the mountain pasture.
Alpine adventure as an opportunity for life
"I knew I couldn't pass up this opportunity," says Kathi to "Krone" in an interview on the Aueralm in Maria Alm-Hinterthal. Up here, at 1130 meters, the young cheesemaker started her alpine adventure with the Rainer family. Milking cows, making butter, yoghurt and cream cheese, serving hikers and excursionists - these are Katharina's new tasks from Whitsun to October.
Supported by the boss, learn about the job online
The young woman, who comes from a farm herself, has not given up her job at the cheese dairy. "I'm going back in November," says the smart 21-year-old. "My boss was very supportive of me and my desire to go to the Alpine pastures." A pure Alpine pasture for cheese-making, for example in the high mountains in Vorarlberg or Switzerland, would not be for the young woman. She deliberately chose the Aueralm because she is also responsible for the bar there.
She found the job on a platform on the internet. Maria Rainer, who runs the farm and Aueralm with her husband, is extremely happy with her alpine helper. "Kathi gets stuck in. So far there have been no complaints," laughs the farmer's wife. Until recently, student Hanna from Lower Austria helped the couple. However, the young woman ended her alpine adventure early.
Even though the Aueralm has only existed in this form since 2013, it is popular. This is particularly evident at the weekends. The crowds are sometimes huge and the ladies have their hands full. And when it's not so busy, the work up here doesn't stop.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.