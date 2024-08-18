Cheesemaker Kathi spends the summer on the mountain pasture

Supported by the boss, learn about the job online

The young woman, who comes from a farm herself, has not given up her job at the cheese dairy. "I'm going back in November," says the smart 21-year-old. "My boss was very supportive of me and my desire to go to the Alpine pastures." A pure Alpine pasture for cheese-making, for example in the high mountains in Vorarlberg or Switzerland, would not be for the young woman. She deliberately chose the Aueralm because she is also responsible for the bar there.