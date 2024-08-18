Vorteilswelt
Cheers to Rangnick

Fifth division team wins ÖFB coaching star at brewery!

Nachrichten
18.08.2024 16:00

Unbelievable: At his own request, ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick will conduct more than just a training session at the SK Bad Wimsbach facility on Monday. The Upper Austrian fifth-division club won a EURO prize draw at the Stiegl brewery . . . 

comment0 Kommentare

If you are an official of a fifth league team and tell them that your cell phone just rang and it was the ÖFB team boss . . .

Then many would assume you were looking too deeply into a glass of beer. Which brings us a little closer to the truth in the case of Bad Wimsbach sports boss Johann Kronberger. Except that he wasn't looking into a full Stiegl glass, but at an online EURO competition organized by the ÖFB partner. The prize was Ralf Rangnick. More precisely: a team training session led by the team boss. But first you had to answer the question, what should the ÖFB's successful coach do at your club?

Thanks to this answer, OÖ-Fünftligist Bad Wimsbach won the training session with Ralf Rangnick. (Bild: zVg)
Thanks to this answer, OÖ-Fünftligist Bad Wimsbach won the training session with Ralf Rangnick.
(Bild: zVg)

"I wrote that we would be happy to receive tips on team building, as Austria's national team has such a great team spirit," says Kronberger - and hit the jackpot with the answer.

Rangnick's wish! 
This was followed by an even bigger surprise: Rangnick suddenly called him and said: "I'll do it, I'll come! But it would be important to me if I could also hold a kind of young talent training session"

 Kronberger: "Mr. Rangnick would like his idea of the game to be introduced to many children and their coaches"

Which is why the ÖFB team boss and his assistants Lars Kornetka and Stefan Oesen will first train with 30 talented youngsters - some of whom come from LAZ Wels - for 90 minutes on Monday at the Upper Austrian fifth division club's facility from 6pm. Then 45 with the fighting team! Kronberger: "And at the end he will be available for a chat."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Georg Leblhuber
Georg Leblhuber
