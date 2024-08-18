Fifth division team wins ÖFB coaching star at brewery!

Then many would assume you were looking too deeply into a glass of beer. Which brings us a little closer to the truth in the case of Bad Wimsbach sports boss Johann Kronberger. Except that he wasn't looking into a full Stiegl glass, but at an online EURO competition organized by the ÖFB partner. The prize was Ralf Rangnick. More precisely: a team training session led by the team boss. But first you had to answer the question, what should the ÖFB's successful coach do at your club?