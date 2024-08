With the number 69: Lendorf’s goalkeeper saves the draw

The SAK offense has finally woken up. Nace Erzen and Luka Djukic scored the first goals of the season for Dellach/G.. However, it was a tight finish - because Djukic and Zoran Vukovic were sent off and Samir Nuhanovic scored a penalty to make it 1:2. But nine visitors fought for their first win. "SAK played hard, a third red was possible - two players certainly got worse," growled home coach Wolfi Wilscher.