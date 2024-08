Scandalous operation with 13-year-old: “That’s not who we are!”

This story is too unbelievable to be true. That's what we at the "Krone" thought. As did most people. However, as initial evidence began to mount, we published the unbelievable case of a Styrian doctor who allegedly smuggled her underage daughter, who was under the age of criminal responsibility, into an operating theater at the Graz neurosurgery department and, on top of that, allowed her to play a major role in the procedure - an emergency operation on a severely injured Styrian.