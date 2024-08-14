Hörl back in the saddle after missing out on the Olympics

Three Salzburg players involved

It's also important to keep an eye on the conditions. "I've never been here before, but I've been told that the weather is very special, and you have to watch out for the wind in particular," explains the block player. He is not the only "Stierwoscha" in the Netherlands. In addition to the Pinzgauer, there are also two others at the start. Laurenc Grössig will compete with Mathias Seiser, who is fit again after food poisoning. Florian Schnetzer is changing partners for the Euro tournament and will be partnered by Moritz Kindl.