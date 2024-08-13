In Braunau
Four charges after “waddle dance” at petrol station
Who was to blame? At around 3 a.m. on August 1, fists were flying at a petrol station in Braunau. Two locals and two young Lower Austrians got into a fight. During their escape, the two Lower Austrians lost a number plate, were tracked down and reported to the police, as was the duo from Innviertel.
The police were called to a petrol station in the Braunau area at 2.47 a.m. on August 1 because, according to several emergency calls, a brawl had broken out between several people. Both victims, a 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from the Braunau district, stated that they had been physically attacked by two men unknown to them after an argument. The unknown men then fled in a car, colliding with another car and losing their front license plate.
Successful intensive search
Based on the registration data of the license plate and the description of the person, an intensive search was initiated in the city area by several patrols of the district, whereby after a few minutes a patrol of the Braunau city police reported a sighting of the car. Shortly after this sighting, the first police patrol noticed two men running across the L502 towards the Theaterpark. The police officers took up the chase on foot, but the men did not stop immediately despite being asked to do so.
Too drunk to be questioned
The two Lower Austrians, aged 22 and 24, stated that they had been the victims of a sudden attack by several unknown persons at the petrol station and had then fled in panic. All four were slightly injured and were taken to Braunau Hospital for outpatient treatment by the ÖRK. Immediate written interrogations were not possible due to alcoholization and injuries.
Quartet will be charged
All four people involved in the brawl will be charged with assault by the public prosecutor's office in Ried once the investigation has been completed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.