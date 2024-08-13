Four charges after “waddle dance” at petrol station

The police were called to a petrol station in the Braunau area at 2.47 a.m. on August 1 because, according to several emergency calls, a brawl had broken out between several people. Both victims, a 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from the Braunau district, stated that they had been physically attacked by two men unknown to them after an argument. The unknown men then fled in a car, colliding with another car and losing their front license plate.



Successful intensive search

Based on the registration data of the license plate and the description of the person, an intensive search was initiated in the city area by several patrols of the district, whereby after a few minutes a patrol of the Braunau city police reported a sighting of the car. Shortly after this sighting, the first police patrol noticed two men running across the L502 towards the Theaterpark. The police officers took up the chase on foot, but the men did not stop immediately despite being asked to do so.



Too drunk to be questioned

The two Lower Austrians, aged 22 and 24, stated that they had been the victims of a sudden attack by several unknown persons at the petrol station and had then fled in panic. All four were slightly injured and were taken to Braunau Hospital for outpatient treatment by the ÖRK. Immediate written interrogations were not possible due to alcoholization and injuries.