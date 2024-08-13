Drought, virus in Italy: fruit/vegetables soon more expensive?

"For orange juice, for example, it's not just the massive increase in prices that is a problem, but also the general availability of the juice," Daniel Wüstner, Managing Director of Vorarlberg fruit juice producer Rauch, recently told Der Standard. Even if high prices are paid, there is no guarantee that the required quantities will be available in full. In December 2023, the price monitor of the Chamber of Labor (AK) determined an average price per liter of orange juice of 2.99 euros in the online stores of Billa and Interspar. In December 2022, it was still 1.89 euros.