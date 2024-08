“Mörtel” made a powerful impression in Salzburg

No matter when and where the entrepreneur appeared, he was always welcome and appreciated in Salzburg. Only in 2007 did "Mörtel" cause a stir. Salzburg's then Auxiliary Bishop Andreas Laun railed against the building tycoon from Vienna in a media-effective manner. This was because Lugner had opened a sexual medicine center in his shopping center, where abortions were also performed. For the bishop, this was unacceptable.