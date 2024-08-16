Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
Bubu lived with another rabbit in the living area. When his partner died, the long-eared rabbit came to the Linz animal shelter. There, the 1 1/2-year-old male got to know Zwergler, who, like him, suffers from chronic rabbit snuffles. Now the duo is looking for a good place. Phone: 0732/247887.
The three-year-old Mudi mix originally comes from Hungary. Kenny has lived in a more rural environment so far and has gained few impressions. This insecure boy needs clear guidance and people he can follow. Phone: 0732/247887.
Resettled in Münzbach some time ago, Hercules ended up as a foundling at the Linz animal shelter. The five-year-old tomcat doesn't like other cats, which is why there shouldn't be too many of them in his neighborhood. He would like to be able to roam the countryside again: Tel.: 0732/247887.
These two rodents look calmly into the camera, now they are safe. They were simply abandoned in Linz's Paracelusstraße along with two others of their kind. The rats, which are just under a year old, are now looking for a suitable home. Phone: 0732/247887.
Sissy is outgoing and bright. An accident in the past caused trauma to her cervical spine. Her gait is therefore somewhat special. An operation would not be advisable, the three-year-old terrier mix has no pain and is cheerful and agile. Phone: 0664/5415079.
One-year-old Leonard ran away in Ottensheim. Since no owner could be found, the friendly cat is looking for a free-range place. Phone: 0732/247887.
