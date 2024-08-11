Trump’s office: Iran hacked internal communications

Hackers hijacked account of former political adviser

In its announcement, the Trump campaign referred to a report by the US company Microsoft on Friday, according to which hackers linked to the Iranian government had attempted to access the account of a "high-ranking official" of the US presidential campaign in June. The hackers took over an account belonging to a former political adviser and then used it to attack the official, according to the report, which gave no details about the identity of the target.