Election campaign targeted
Trump’s office: Iran hacked internal communications
According to the office of US presidential candidate Donald Trump, some of the campaign's internal communications have been hacked by Iran. Documents were illegally obtained from foreign sources hostile to the US in order to disrupt the 2024 election and sow chaos in the democratic process.
Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung issued a statement on Saturday without providing evidence of a direct Iranian connection.
Earlier, the news website Politico reported that it had received emails from an anonymous Trump-related account. Among them was a report on "vulnerabilities" of Trump's chosen vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance.
Hackers hijacked account of former political adviser
In its announcement, the Trump campaign referred to a report by the US company Microsoft on Friday, according to which hackers linked to the Iranian government had attempted to access the account of a "high-ranking official" of the US presidential campaign in June. The hackers took over an account belonging to a former political adviser and then used it to attack the official, according to the report, which gave no details about the identity of the target.
Trump's relationship with Iran is strained
"The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror, just as he did in his first four years in the White House," Cheung wrote on Saturday. Trump had strained relations with Iran during his tenure as US president. Under him, the US killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020 and withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran.
A few weeks ago, Trump survived an assassination attempt. Although there was no evidence that the perpetrator was linked to Iran, the broadcaster CNN reported in July that the US had intelligence information about an Iranian plot against Trump. Iran has denied such accusations.
Russia supports Trump, Iran supports the Democrats
At the end of July, a senior US intelligence official told reporters that Iran and Russia would maintain their preferences for the US elections as in previous cycles. Iranian agents were trying to harm the Republicans and Russia was trying to smear the Democrats. Trump is running for election in November for the Republicans, US Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democrats
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
