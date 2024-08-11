Sabitzer: “This must not be our face”

Edin Terzic left, Nuri Sahin came. A breath of fresh air at Borussia Dortmund. And right in the middle of it all is ÖFB international Marcel Sabitzer, who has to prove himself again in his second season for the Black & Yellows. "He demands a lot, he has a clear idea, he knows what he wants, he knows what he wants to see and what he doesn't want to see," Sabitzer told Kicker about Sahin: "If a coach trusts me, he knows what he can get from me, then I won't let him down. With Nuri at the helm, the trust is definitely there."