BVB pro critical
Sabitzer: “This must not be our face”
Marcel Sabitzer looks back on the past season with Borussia Dortmund and is enthusiastic about new coach Nuri Sahin. "We didn't play badly in every game in the league, but there were always setbacks. That shouldn't happen, being so passive as Borussia Dortmund and not thinking offensively at all. That can't be our face," said Sabitzer.
Edin Terzic left, Nuri Sahin came. A breath of fresh air at Borussia Dortmund. And right in the middle of it all is ÖFB international Marcel Sabitzer, who has to prove himself again in his second season for the Black & Yellows. "He demands a lot, he has a clear idea, he knows what he wants, he knows what he wants to see and what he doesn't want to see," Sabitzer told Kicker about Sahin: "If a coach trusts me, he knows what he can get from me, then I won't let him down. With Nuri at the helm, the trust is definitely there."
He knows what he can expect from me and that's why I naturally trust myself to play a lot of games.
Marcel Sabitzer über Neo-Trainer Nuri Sahin
Sabitzer continued: "We are all motivated, we are very positive about the new season and have a good squad. We want to be successful, we're aiming for the maximum and that has to be our aspiration."
"That can't be our face"
Dortmund sensationally reached the final of the Champions League (0:2 against Real Madrid), but fell short of expectations in the league with fifth place and in the DFB Cup (0:2 in the round of 16 at VfB Stuttgart). "That's also difficult as an individual. We didn't play badly in every game in the league, but there were always setbacks. That can't happen when Borussia Dortmund are so passive and no longer think offensively. That can't be our face," the midfielder made clear.
Sabitzer is optimistic about a regular place next season. "There's never any certainty. You have to work for it, you have to perform consistently and then there's a good chance of playing," says the international: "And I think I've given Nuri a good impression over the last six months and also now in the first few days. He knows what he can expect from me and that's why I'm confident that I'll play a lot of games."
Sabitzer is still under contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2027. Last season, he scored six goals and set up nine in 40 competitive matches. BVB's new season begins next Saturday with the first round of the DFB Cup at 1. FC Phönix Lübeck. A week later, the Bundesliga kicks off with a home match against Eintracht Frankfurt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.