Gold celebrated with Nutella pancakes and beer
Beer and Nutella pancakes! This is how kitesurfer Valentin Bontus celebrated his first gold in Marseille. On Saturday evening, he will be rocking the Austrian House in Paris with Olympic sailing champions Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mähr.
Valentin Bontus' first medal ceremony in Marseille was held in style at the feel-good oasis rented by the sailing association on Avenue du Colonel Serot. The atmosphere in the house with its garden, terrace and swimming pool was cheerful and exuberant. The Olympic champion in Formula Kite was there with his girlfriend Martina, his buddy Karim, his parents, aunt and uncle.
"Fat is fast, and fast is sexy"
Double Olympic champion Roman Hagara, head of the association's technology department, cooked his famous pancakes. Pontus laughed: "They're so good, but they only ever come with Nutella." His motto is: "Fat is fast, and fast is sexy." Which translates as follows: Weight on the water makes you fast when kiting. And gold is of course particularly sexy. The 23-year-old toasted this with a few beers.
Acceptance speech
Sporting Director Matthias Schmid gave an impromptu speech of thanks to all the staff who have worked incredibly hard and focused over the last three years to prepare for the sailing competitions. This was followed by heated duels on the table tennis table before the official part was over shortly before midnight.
The second medal ceremony on Saturday evening in the Austria House in Paris will probably last a little longer...
