Successful strike against trafficking trio

As reported, two cars belonging to a trafficking gang were noticed on the B 62 between Horitschon and Lackendorf on Friday morning. The alarm was raised via the regional control center. One offender was standing not far from a cycle path near a Chrysler Voyager with a Hungarian license plate and wanted to empty fuel into the tank. When a patrol car appeared, the man dropped the fuel canister and ran across a field to the Neckenmarkt vineyards. At the sight of the police, a second suspicious car sped off. The bronze and gold BMW X5 sped off towards Lackendorf.