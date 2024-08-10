Vorteilswelt
Police success

Successful strike against trafficking trio

Nachrichten
10.08.2024 19:00

Two perpetrators are in custody, one accomplice is on the run - the investigation is in full swing. 

comment0 Kommentare

As reported, two cars belonging to a trafficking gang were noticed on the B 62 between Horitschon and Lackendorf on Friday morning. The alarm was raised via the regional control center. One offender was standing not far from a cycle path near a Chrysler Voyager with a Hungarian license plate and wanted to empty fuel into the tank. When a patrol car appeared, the man dropped the fuel canister and ran across a field to the Neckenmarkt vineyards. At the sight of the police, a second suspicious car sped off. The bronze and gold BMW X5 sped off towards Lackendorf.

Eleven migrants hidden among sunflowers
Almost at the same time, a witness reported seeing a group of women, children and men running into a field of sunflowers. With support from the air, a Dragonfly helicopter, the police were deployed on a large scale. The BMW driver who sped through Lackendorf to the S 31 at 130 km/h on the run caused a commotion.

The driver of this migrant car fled across the field on the B 62.
The driver of this migrant car fled across the field on the B 62.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)
His accomplice in the BMW was arrested in Mannersdorf.
His accomplice in the BMW was arrested in Mannersdorf.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

The perpetrator and his companion were able to pick up the fleeing Chrysler Voyager driver on the way. The trio then wanted to drive to Rattersdorf to escape via the border crossing to Hungary. But in Mannersdorf an der Rabnitz was the end of the line, the Moldovan at the wheel of the BMW was arrested immediately.

Sniffer dogs searched for the runaway smuggler
The driver had stopped briefly beforehand, the two accomplices jumped out of the BMW and ran into the forest. One Georgian has been caught, the other smuggler is still on the run despite an intensive search with service dogs. The eleven migrants from India, Iraq and Turkey were apprehended.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
