Swifties fan fever shows no signs of abating

"I wanted to see Taylor Swift once in my life"

For 23-year-old Zhihan Wang from Chengdu (China), too, a long-cherished dream was about to come true. "I wanted to see Taylor Swift once in my life and had been saving up for years," says the student desperately. Thick tears roll down her face. Jinbao Guo (25), her boyfriend from the metropolis of Shanghai, nods in agreement. It was not easy to get the one-month visa for Austria. When the concert was canceled, many people began to cry out in despair. Together with thousands of other Swifties, they had already set up base camp in front of the Ernst Happel Stadium to get the best seats.