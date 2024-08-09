Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Consolation" from the chancellor

Swifties fan fever shows no signs of abating

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 20:09

Oceans of tears are still flowing, but they are slowly drying up. The collective mourning turns into celebration. Hope dies last.

comment0 Kommentare

"Even though we weren't able to see you live on stage, you're still with us in our hearts, Taylor, and we're with you," assures a 17-year-old Viennese girl. Just like her friend Stephanie, with whom she met at Vienna's Stephansplatz for collective mourning and heartfelt consolation! The shock of the cancellation is profound. But gradually the tens of thousands of fans, who have spontaneously formed Taylor communities, mainly in Vienna but also in St. Pölten, and are singing their hearts out, feel like celebrating again.

Meanwhile, in front of the Steffl in the heart of Vienna, Taylor fans are making their own concerts. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix /A. Tuma)
Meanwhile, in front of the Steffl in the heart of Vienna, Taylor fans are making their own concerts.
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix /A. Tuma)
Colorful self-made bracelets from the Swifties (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/A.Tuma)
Colorful self-made bracelets from the Swifties
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/A.Tuma)

As reported, the crowds of disappointed fans even sang a loud hallelujah. Singing and dancing against hatred - not only songs by this pop star, but also by other stars - especially from the older generation - were sung, such as "Give Peace a Chance" by John Lennon. A touching anthem that has been used to promote peace for decades. The fans' hope that Swift might come to the Danube one day is dying last. "Then I'll definitely be there again," enthuses a Swiftie from Linz.

Now it's off to London for the concert
A Swift enthusiast from St. Pölten - she had bought tickets for all three performances in Vienna - consoles herself with the fact that she is now flying to Wembley for the big event anyway. There, the 19-year-old wants to enjoy her idol's concert all the more intensely and intensely. The young woman had previously flown to Amsterdam. A family from Brunn am Gebirge (Lower Austria) had been hopeful. The 50-year-old woman would have gone to the stadium with her daughter (15). "The little girl can't understand why it was canceled," the disappointed mother told her neighbor.

US pop singer Taylor Swift is sorely missed in Vienna. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/Tuma/CP)
US pop singer Taylor Swift is sorely missed in Vienna.
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/Tuma/CP)
Zitat Icon

The little girl can't understand why it was canceled.

Mutter über ihre Tochter (15)

"I wanted to see Taylor Swift once in my life"
For 23-year-old Zhihan Wang from Chengdu (China), too, a long-cherished dream was about to come true. "I wanted to see Taylor Swift once in my life and had been saving up for years," says the student desperately. Thick tears roll down her face. Jinbao Guo (25), her boyfriend from the metropolis of Shanghai, nods in agreement. It was not easy to get the one-month visa for Austria. When the concert was canceled, many people began to cry out in despair. Together with thousands of other Swifties, they had already set up base camp in front of the Ernst Happel Stadium to get the best seats.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer spontaneously comforted a delegation of Swifties on Friday and became "one with a wristband" himself. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/APA/Wolfgang Hauptmann; instagram.com/swiftienightsvienna;,)
Chancellor Karl Nehammer spontaneously comforted a delegation of Swifties on Friday and became "one with a wristband" himself.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/APA/Wolfgang Hauptmann; instagram.com/swiftienightsvienna;,)

Chancellor "comforts" a Swiftie delegation
In order to understand the fans' disappointment, ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer spontaneously received a Swiftie delegation at the Federal Chancellery on Friday afternoon. He listened attentively, took the concerns seriously and offered comfort ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf