Imperial Days start
Bad Ischl in imperial fever with a talking painting
At last the emperor can chat with his descendants. An interactive, talking painting makes it possible - undoubtedly a highlight of this year's Imperial Days, which start today, Saturday, and end with an imperial mass, parade and a performance by the Vienna Boys' Choir on the emperor's birthday.
Even though Bad Ischl is the European Capital of Culture this year, the people of Bad Ischl will not miss out on the annual imperial nostalgia. To mark the 194th birthday of Franz Joseph I, the local tourism association is organizing the traditional Imperial Days from today.
The program ranges from "side-saddle riding" in historical dress in the Imperial Park to a nostalgic imperial procession including a festive reception for the "imperial couple" in a ten-horse team.
Vienna Boys' Choir on the balcony
On Emperor Franz Joseph's birthday, members of the Habsburg family celebrate an imperial mass in the parish church before the Vienna Boys' Choir sings from the balcony of the imperial villa.
How do you do, dear Emperor!
For the first time, however, contemporary art is also brought in: A talking painting of the emperor catapults the icon into the digital present. Roman Hansi, technical genius of the Science Busters, is the mastermind behind this interactive computer installation, in which the emperor is available to answer questions in front of the Trinkhalle.
"Many people ask themselves: what was it like in the past? The emperor can now answer that himself. We bring him to life as a very real-looking 3D character, and we are true to history when it comes to his uniform and medals," says Hansi in the "Krone" talk. The emperor's memory is also "phenomenal, but not yet perfect" thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), and: "The self-confident, aristocratic AI" not only speaks German, but also English.
Despite all the nostalgia, modern times cannot be stopped, even in the days of the emperor.
