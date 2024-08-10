Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Imperial Days start

Bad Ischl in imperial fever with a talking painting

Nachrichten
10.08.2024 15:00

At last the emperor can chat with his descendants. An interactive, talking painting makes it possible - undoubtedly a highlight of this year's Imperial Days, which start today, Saturday, and end with an imperial mass, parade and a performance by the Vienna Boys' Choir on the emperor's birthday.

comment0 Kommentare

Even though Bad Ischl is the European Capital of Culture this year, the people of Bad Ischl will not miss out on the annual imperial nostalgia. To mark the 194th birthday of Franz Joseph I, the local tourism association is organizing the traditional Imperial Days from today.

The program ranges from "side-saddle riding" in historical dress in the Imperial Park to a nostalgic imperial procession including a festive reception for the "imperial couple" in a ten-horse team.

+1
Fotos

Vienna Boys' Choir on the balcony
On Emperor Franz Joseph's birthday, members of the Habsburg family celebrate an imperial mass in the parish church before the Vienna Boys' Choir sings from the balcony of the imperial villa. 

How do you do, dear Emperor!
For the first time, however, contemporary art is also brought in: A talking painting of the emperor catapults the icon into the digital present. Roman Hansi, technical genius of the Science Busters, is the mastermind behind this interactive computer installation, in which the emperor is available to answer questions in front of the Trinkhalle.

"Many people ask themselves: what was it like in the past? The emperor can now answer that himself. We bring him to life as a very real-looking 3D character, and we are true to history when it comes to his uniform and medals," says Hansi in the "Krone" talk. The emperor's memory is also "phenomenal, but not yet perfect" thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), and: "The self-confident, aristocratic AI" not only speaks German, but also English.

Despite all the nostalgia, modern times cannot be stopped, even in the days of the emperor.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf