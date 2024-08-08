Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fire in Filzmoos

Hotelier family: “Many thanks to all the helpers!”

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 14:41

After the flames raged through the Neubergerhof in Filzmoos, the family is happy about the enormous solidarity and support in the village. Guests were still retrieving belongings from the damaged rooms on Thursday.

comment0 Kommentare

The day after the flaming inferno on the upper floor of the four-star Neubergerhof in Filzmoos, the clean-up work began. Parts of the hotel are badly damaged. Guests were able to retrieve their belongings from their rooms on Thursday in consultation with the owner family and emergency services. The hotel was fully booked with a total of 156 adults and children. First aid was quickly provided for all of them in the kindergarten and alternative accommodation was found.

The roof of the four-star hotel was destroyed by the flames. (Bild: FF Filzmoos)
The roof of the four-star hotel was destroyed by the flames.
(Bild: FF Filzmoos)

Great solidarity in the village
For the hotelier family, the great solidarity in the village is now a great support: "Our endless thanks go to every single helper," say the Reiters. The list of helpers is long: the fire department from Filzmoos and neighboring communities, community employees, the Red Cross, rural youth, tourism association. "Simply fantastic," says Alexandra Reiter on behalf of her family. The Neubergerhof with its adjoining farm is the life's work of four generations. They all help out on the farm. Above all, they are happy that neither people nor animals were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire was not yet known on Thursday. It is still unclear when guests can be received again. "Due to the damage, which cannot yet be estimated, we are unable to open until further notice," the website regrets.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf