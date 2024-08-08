Fire in Filzmoos
Hotelier family: “Many thanks to all the helpers!”
After the flames raged through the Neubergerhof in Filzmoos, the family is happy about the enormous solidarity and support in the village. Guests were still retrieving belongings from the damaged rooms on Thursday.
The day after the flaming inferno on the upper floor of the four-star Neubergerhof in Filzmoos, the clean-up work began. Parts of the hotel are badly damaged. Guests were able to retrieve their belongings from their rooms on Thursday in consultation with the owner family and emergency services. The hotel was fully booked with a total of 156 adults and children. First aid was quickly provided for all of them in the kindergarten and alternative accommodation was found.
Great solidarity in the village
For the hotelier family, the great solidarity in the village is now a great support: "Our endless thanks go to every single helper," say the Reiters. The list of helpers is long: the fire department from Filzmoos and neighboring communities, community employees, the Red Cross, rural youth, tourism association. "Simply fantastic," says Alexandra Reiter on behalf of her family. The Neubergerhof with its adjoining farm is the life's work of four generations. They all help out on the farm. Above all, they are happy that neither people nor animals were injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire was not yet known on Thursday. It is still unclear when guests can be received again. "Due to the damage, which cannot yet be estimated, we are unable to open until further notice," the website regrets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.