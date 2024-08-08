Hotelier family: “Many thanks to all the helpers!”

Great solidarity in the village

For the hotelier family, the great solidarity in the village is now a great support: "Our endless thanks go to every single helper," say the Reiters. The list of helpers is long: the fire department from Filzmoos and neighboring communities, community employees, the Red Cross, rural youth, tourism association. "Simply fantastic," says Alexandra Reiter on behalf of her family. The Neubergerhof with its adjoining farm is the life's work of four generations. They all help out on the farm. Above all, they are happy that neither people nor animals were injured in the fire.