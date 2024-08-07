Dispute now erupts over additional costs for U2xU5

Hanke increased the pressure once again, underlined the importance of the subway project very clearly and called on the management to take all possible steps to get the U2 between Karlsplatz and Schottentor back into operation as quickly as possible. Of course, the delay on the U2 line from Karlsplatz to Schottentor is a challenge for the public transport use of many Viennese. However, safety is the top priority for both passengers and Wiener Linien staff. The fully automatic platform screen doors, which are being used for the first time in Vienna's public transport network, have to be extensively tested.