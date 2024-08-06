Reader debate
What comes after the Last Generation?
The krone.at forum is a place of daily discussion and debate. In our "Readers' Debate" section, we want to highlight special comments and ask the community for their opinion on an exciting aspect. Today it's about the end of the Last Generation. What remains after a good two and a half years of sticky, colorful and disruptive actions?
"The government has shone with complete incompetence over the last two years. People from the population have opted for fossil fuel displacement. We realize that Austria wants to remain in fossil ignorance and thus accepts to be jointly responsible for the death of billions of people. Society has failed. This makes us infinitely sad".
With these words, the Last Generation announced the end of their protests. At the same time, the activists announced that they would continue to draw attention to the issue of climate protection in the future. There will be new resistance projects, explained spokeswoman Marina Hagen-Canaval.
30 months of climate protest: What remains of the Last Generation?
But how will the actions of the Last Generation be remembered by the population? While a clear majority supported measures to protect the climate and the environment, the activists made mostly negative headlines with their disruptive and sticky actions. Krone reader2237766 believes that the Last Generation has done a disservice to its actual cause.
The end or the beginning of civil disobedience?
Following the announcement of new resistance projects that will follow the end of the Last Generation, KroneReader2237766 fears that the activists have opened the door to further actions. Will further protests now follow from activist groups who want to emphasize their goals through civil disobedience? Perhaps even a movement from the other direction, as WerWeissWas notes.
The future of the extra-parliamentary opposition?
The withdrawal of the Last Generation also leaves a certain vacuum in Austrian politics, as it has had a strong influence on opposition work outside the National Council. Which groups will attract attention in the future by demonstrating on the streets of the country? Will new activists take the place of the Last Generation, or will an effective counter-movement even establish itself? The answer will depend not least on the upcoming elections and the work of the next government. Because compromises that satisfy all sides and don't bring anyone onto the streets are likely to be a thing of the past for some time.
How will you remember the actions of the Last Generation? How have the activists changed your view of climate protection? Do you think that similar protest actions for other causes could actually follow? Share your opinion and views on the subject with us in the comments!
