What comes after the Last Generation?

The future of the extra-parliamentary opposition?

The withdrawal of the Last Generation also leaves a certain vacuum in Austrian politics, as it has had a strong influence on opposition work outside the National Council. Which groups will attract attention in the future by demonstrating on the streets of the country? Will new activists take the place of the Last Generation, or will an effective counter-movement even establish itself? The answer will depend not least on the upcoming elections and the work of the next government. Because compromises that satisfy all sides and don't bring anyone onto the streets are likely to be a thing of the past for some time.