Renault Rafale: the heartbeat of a speedy Frenchman

Viewed soberly, the Rafale is not much more than a Renault Espace with a coupé rear end, but that does not do it justice in all its elegance. And the amazing thing is: The Rafale is hardly less practical than its hatchback brother with the misleading name (as is well known, Renault once called vans, not SUVs, Espace); despite the sloping roofline (height: 1.61 m), there is not even a lack of headroom in the rear seats. And the space on offer is opulent, although the wheelbase is rather short in relation to the length. There are no seven seats for the Rafale - but the third row of seats is not much more than a fig leaf in the Espace either.