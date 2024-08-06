Spa project
A crazy idea or a vision? Water created jobs
Vision or crazy idea? That was the question 25 years ago. Even political friends at the time thought Mayor Hans Rädler from Erlach was crazy. In 2000, he had the idea of building a thermal spa in his community. In 2004, the precious water flowed out of the borehole for the first time.
"20 years of thermal water" will be celebrated this fall in the community now known as "Bad Erlach". Former mayor Hans Rädler once had the idea for the project while the municipality was building its own drinking water supply. "When the geologist walked the plots of land with us, he said that he could also find hot water. That's when it clicked for me," he recalls.
The spring was then tapped and a thermal spa established. With extremely positive effects on Bad Erlach: In 2000, the municipality had 27 jobs to offer. Since then, more than 1000 jobs have been created. The key to this was the thermal spa. But there have also been many follow-up projects. A children's rehabilitation facility, the "Lebens.Med" project, oncology, a Mater Salvatoris nursing home, a heating plant in Schwarzau and a golf course - all of these projects were created as a result of the construction of the thermal spa.
A book about the thermal project
The story is so exciting that Rädler has even written his own book about it. In it, he explains how the project came about and how it was financed. Rädler: "The then governor Erwin Pröll and ÖVP party chairman Klaus Schneeberger were a great help."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.