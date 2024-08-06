A crazy idea or a vision? Water created jobs

The spring was then tapped and a thermal spa established. With extremely positive effects on Bad Erlach: In 2000, the municipality had 27 jobs to offer. Since then, more than 1000 jobs have been created. The key to this was the thermal spa. But there have also been many follow-up projects. A children's rehabilitation facility, the "Lebens.Med" project, oncology, a Mater Salvatoris nursing home, a heating plant in Schwarzau and a golf course - all of these projects were created as a result of the construction of the thermal spa.

A book about the thermal project