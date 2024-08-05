Villacher Kirchtag
A new record and anticipation of the anniversary
While the organizers of the Villach Kirchtag are taking positive stock, the emergency services had their hands full. Preparations for the 80th Kirchtag are already underway. And the organizing team wants to score points with a new concept.
With almost 500,000 visitors, this year's Villach Kirchtag set a new record. "It started at the high mass on Sunday, when there were more people than ever before. And that continued throughout the whole week," summarizes Kirchtag chairwoman Gerda Sandriesser in an interview with the "Krone". And that also had an effect on the innkeepers and the numerous showmen on the Kirchtag site. "There were beaming faces everywhere. It was simply beautiful to see," says Sandriesser.
Even a brief interruption due to the threat of thunderstorms could not dampen the great atmosphere in the Drau town. "The guests were very disciplined and after the hour-long interruption, it went on as if nothing had happened," said the Deputy Mayor of Villach.
Anniversary celebrated with new ideas
For the team of organizers around Sandriesser, however, there is no time to take a breather. "We are still busy with follow-up work and are already in the planning stages for the 80th Kirchtag." And next year, the aim is to attract even more visitors to the Drau town with a new security concept and new ideas.
Busy week for police and co.
But not all Kirchtag visitors were disciplined. "When so many people come together, there is naturally a higher number of crimes," explains Erich Londer, Villach's municipal police commander. The officers had to intervene several times due to thefts and assaults, among other things.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.