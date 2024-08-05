A new record and anticipation of the anniversary

With almost 500,000 visitors, this year's Villach Kirchtag set a new record. "It started at the high mass on Sunday, when there were more people than ever before. And that continued throughout the whole week," summarizes Kirchtag chairwoman Gerda Sandriesser in an interview with the "Krone". And that also had an effect on the innkeepers and the numerous showmen on the Kirchtag site. "There were beaming faces everywhere. It was simply beautiful to see," says Sandriesser.