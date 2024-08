Austria damper! Werner’s longing for Dragovic

Austria sporting director Jürgen Werner's disappointment after the embarrassing elimination in the European Cup against Tampere (Fin) was still visible. "Of course it hurts us economically and in sporting terms, but it's also no advantage for our business card." The five goals conceded in two games are a particular thorn in the 62-year-old's side. "There were mistakes that simply shouldn't happen. That has nothing to do with our physical condition!"