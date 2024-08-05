Mayors want to stop the renovation now

The Danube bridge has connected the town of Krems-Stein and the municipality of Mautern for over 500 years. The listed structure is to be renovated and closed for several years from the end of 2025. However, there will be no replacement bridge. For this reason, the head of Krems Peter Molnar (SPÖ) and the mayor of Mautern Heinrich Brustbauer (ÖVP) are launching a signature campaign on Monday to gather the opinion of the population.