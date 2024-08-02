“There should be more idiots in our world”

Andreas Kronthaler also knows a thing or two about being different. The widower of quirky British fashion icon Vivienne Westwood also attended the premiere on Friday evening - in socks and sandals. He had already attracted everyone's attention at the premiere of "La clemenza di Tito" on Thursday, dressed in fishnet stockings and ballerinas. "We all live in a frightening world. But it's also extremely important to see what we can achieve if we want to. What every single person can do. It all makes a difference," the Tyrolean-born designer recently reflected in an interview with fashion magazine "Vogue".