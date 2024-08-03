Krems-Mautern
Neos petition for a two-bridge solution
The Mautern Danube bridge will be closed during renovation work. The Neos are calling for a replacement bridge for the Danube crossing between Mautern and Krems-Stein during this time.
The Mautern Danube Bridge is a real lifeline for the entire region, emphasizes Tanja Reiter. The local Neos representative knows what she is talking about: "It's not just tourists and winegrowers who use this Danube crossing. This bridge is also important for the local population on their way to work or shopping."
Thousands of journeys would have to be made via considerable detours if the state's plans were to go ahead. This is because - as reported - the listed structure over the river urgently needs to be renovated. And there is to be no replacement bridge during this work.
Neos want a temporary bridge
Reiter and the Krems Neos local councillor Robert Simlinger are campaigning for a 2-bridge solution. Specifically, the historic bridge would be used as a pedestrian and cycle crossing in future, while a new bridge would serve motorized traffic. "This would also guarantee a lane width that meets all safety requirements," said Simlinger and Reiter.
Together with Neos traffic spokesperson Edith Kollermann, the two are now launching a non-partisan petition. On Monday, the mayor of Krems will also present a support campaign for the 2-bridge solution together with the mayor of Mautern.
The Mautern Danube bridge near Krems is due to be closed at the end of 2025. Drivers will have to use the St. Pölten bridge during the construction work, while a ferry will be provided for cyclists and pedestrians. However, there is still a connection in between - namely the railroad bridge. As already reported, the Krems municipal council is campaigning for the construction of a footpath and cycle path along this bridge.
Preliminary talks with the town and the municipalities of Furth and Mautern have been confirmed by the office of Transport Minister Udo Landbauer. However, the planned renovation work on this third bridge is no longer necessary for the closure of the Mautern bridge. This is because ÖBB would not modernize the railroad bridge until 2028/2029 according to the current status.
