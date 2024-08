“I am convinced: We have strengthened ourselves very well!”

"Krone": Despite periods of weakness, they managed to avoid relegation, highlights such as the victories over Salzburg and LASK and a spirit of optimism throughout the club. Are BW Linz ready for the season opener against Austria?

GeraldScheiblehner: The preparation was basically positive, even if the two match cancellations were not ideal for load management. That's why we also included a test. The new players arrived very soon, but unfortunately we had a few injured players like Wähling and Anderson. But I am convinced that we have strengthened ourselves very, very well.