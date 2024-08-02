Four years in prison for sex offender

Even tries it on a 13-year-old girl

The accused also tried his luck with the 13-year-old daughter of a friend without success. He wrote to her: "I want you! I want to go to bed with you! Sorry, I'm just being honest." He also offers the girl money. The mother presses charges. The police later find child pornographic material on three of the German's cell phones. In the trial, the 50-year-old initially plays the innocent man. Due to the chats and the image material, his only option in the end was to flee. The man confesses, but sees no need to undergo sex therapy. "I have no problem with my sexual behavior." The presiding judge, Lisa Pfeifer, on the other hand, had strong words after sentencing the sex offender to four years in prison: "You have no respect for sexual self-determination. If you think you want sex, you will use any means to force it. You are a danger, even to yourself!"