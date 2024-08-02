Multiple convictions
Four years in prison for sex offender
A German man with several previous convictions was again sentenced to a hefty penalty by the jury in Feldkirch on Thursday: Four years in prison.
He shows neither remorse nor any sense of guilt towards the victims. Why should he? "After all, I didn't kill anyone!" These are the words of a man with several previous convictions for rape and sexual assault, who was not deterred from committing further crimes even after serving a prison sentence. This time he is accused of sexual assault, sexual abuse of minors and pornographic images, among other things. He committed all of the crimes in Dornbirn over the course of the past year.
Intrusive chat messages
In the first case, the victim was a 52-year-old cleaning lady who responded to an advertisement he had placed. However, the 50-year-old became intrusive during the job interview in her apartment. After the woman rejects him and leaves, he sends her a chat message saying that he doesn't just want a cleaning lady, he also wants sex. When the woman doesn't accept his offer of money, he threatens to report her to the police for illegal employment. The affair finally culminates in him writing to the woman and horse owner: "My keys please, otherwise we'll eat horse hunters!" The second victim is a 39-year-old former sex partner of the construction worker. Although the woman already has a new partner, he tries to coerce her into further sex meetings and threatens: "...otherwise I'll tell the other person about our chats and meetings."
Even tries it on a 13-year-old girl
The accused also tried his luck with the 13-year-old daughter of a friend without success. He wrote to her: "I want you! I want to go to bed with you! Sorry, I'm just being honest." He also offers the girl money. The mother presses charges. The police later find child pornographic material on three of the German's cell phones. In the trial, the 50-year-old initially plays the innocent man. Due to the chats and the image material, his only option in the end was to flee. The man confesses, but sees no need to undergo sex therapy. "I have no problem with my sexual behavior." The presiding judge, Lisa Pfeifer, on the other hand, had strong words after sentencing the sex offender to four years in prison: "You have no respect for sexual self-determination. If you think you want sex, you will use any means to force it. You are a danger, even to yourself!"
The verdict is not final. The defense wants to appeal it.
