Seventh in qualifying
Ungerank reaches final in three-position match
Finally a sense of achievement for the quintet of Austrian Olympic marksmen: The 28-year-old Tyrolean Olympic debutant Nadine Ungerank surprisingly reached the final of the women's small bore three-position match on Thursday. 589 rings meant seventh place out of 32 starters.
The top eight qualified for the final, which will be held at the shooting range in Châteauroux on Friday (9.30 am).
Late start
"I can't quite put it into perspective at the moment," she said "still in competition mode" immediately afterwards. She started late in the competition because the wind conditions were different to when she shot in and she therefore had to adjust. "But it still turned out really well in terms of time." And also the result.
Ungerank came 28th in the air rifle, and together with Martin Strempfl she came 15th in the mixed air rifle team. In her third appearance at her first Summer Games, she is now fighting for a medal.
Immediately before her final appearance, teammate Sylvia Steiner steps into the shooting range. With the air pistol, the Salzburg native did not make it past 27th place in the qualification. It is now her second attempt with the sport pistol at 25 m distance.
Steiner senses an opportunity
This is certainly a good chance, as the 42-year-old army athlete is ranked tenth in the current world rankings. At the very least, she now has her sights set on improving on her rankings from the Olympic Games in Tokyo (15th place in the 10 m air pistol competition, 29th place in 25 m sport pistol). The final will take place on Saturday.
Towards the end of the sport shooting competitions, the shooters are now attracting more attention. This is a double-edged sword, Steiner told APA in the run-up to the event: "At such a big competition, I'm sometimes happy when we're not the center of attention and don't have to give interviews all the time like the skiers - who have to do it regardless of whether they were good or bad. But sometimes I would like a little more attention for our sport." This could happen again, at least in the short term - with an Olympic medal in Châteauroux.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
