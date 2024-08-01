Ungerank reaches final in three-position match

Towards the end of the sport shooting competitions, the shooters are now attracting more attention. This is a double-edged sword, Steiner told APA in the run-up to the event: "At such a big competition, I'm sometimes happy when we're not the center of attention and don't have to give interviews all the time like the skiers - who have to do it regardless of whether they were good or bad. But sometimes I would like a little more attention for our sport." This could happen again, at least in the short term - with an Olympic medal in Châteauroux.