Rush on chicken restaurant

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
31.07.2024 20:02

Today was finally the day! The first KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Carinthia opened in Klagenfurt. The "Krone" was there and wanted to know from the visitors how good the food really tastes.

Carinthia's first KFC opened today (Wednesday) at Kramergasse 8 in Klagenfurt. People of all ages stormed the fast food store on Wednesday to make sure they didn't miss out on the popular chicken products. As a result, a bouncer even had to keep order, the queue in front of the restaurant and therefore the waiting times were a little longer at lunchtime!

"Krone" taste test
The "Krone" was also curious and wanted to know what the food there actually tasted like. That's why we invited one or two hungry guests to a taste test: "The food is really delicious, I can only recommend everyone to try it," said Lena (14) from Lower Austria, for example.

Styrian pop star Natalie Holzner was among those who tested numerous dishes on the opening day: "Unfortunately, there's no KFC in Styria yet," smiles Holzner.

Zitat Icon

I've eaten KFC before, but it tastes fresher here. I would give it nine out of ten taste points!

(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)

Lena (14) aus Niederösterreich

Bild: Jennifer Kapellari

Zitat Icon

We think the food is very crispy, juicy and flavorful. The sauce on the burger is also particularly delicious!

(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)

ASIMA (41) & Danis (14)

Bild: Jennifer Kapellari

Zitat Icon

This is my very first time eating at a KFC outlet! And I have to say that I'm really pleasantly surprised! The chicken is very tasty!

(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)

Roland (75) aus Maria Saal

Bild: Jennifer Kapellari

Zitat Icon

KFC simply has such a great selection - including healthy alternatives. I definitely give it ten out of ten taste points!

(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)

Natalie Holzner (32), Schlagerstar aus der Steiermark

Bild: Jennifer Kapellari

Even skeptics like Roland (75) from Maria Saal dared to give it a try: "I'm positively surprised!" Nevertheless, he wishes the chicken meat came from Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
Verena Omansiek
Verena Omansiek
