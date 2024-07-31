Rush on chicken restaurant
Automatically saved draft
Today was finally the day! The first KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Carinthia opened in Klagenfurt. The "Krone" was there and wanted to know from the visitors how good the food really tastes.
Carinthia's first KFC opened today (Wednesday) at Kramergasse 8 in Klagenfurt. People of all ages stormed the fast food store on Wednesday to make sure they didn't miss out on the popular chicken products. As a result, a bouncer even had to keep order, the queue in front of the restaurant and therefore the waiting times were a little longer at lunchtime!
"Krone" taste test
The "Krone" was also curious and wanted to know what the food there actually tasted like. That's why we invited one or two hungry guests to a taste test: "The food is really delicious, I can only recommend everyone to try it," said Lena (14) from Lower Austria, for example.
Styrian pop star Natalie Holzner was among those who tested numerous dishes on the opening day: "Unfortunately, there's no KFC in Styria yet," smiles Holzner.
I've eaten KFC before, but it tastes fresher here. I would give it nine out of ten taste points!
Lena (14) aus Niederösterreich
Bild: Jennifer Kapellari
We think the food is very crispy, juicy and flavorful. The sauce on the burger is also particularly delicious!
ASIMA (41) & Danis (14)
Bild: Jennifer Kapellari
This is my very first time eating at a KFC outlet! And I have to say that I'm really pleasantly surprised! The chicken is very tasty!
Roland (75) aus Maria Saal
Bild: Jennifer Kapellari
KFC simply has such a great selection - including healthy alternatives. I definitely give it ten out of ten taste points!
Natalie Holzner (32), Schlagerstar aus der Steiermark
Bild: Jennifer Kapellari
Even skeptics like Roland (75) from Maria Saal dared to give it a try: "I'm positively surprised!" Nevertheless, he wishes the chicken meat came from Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.