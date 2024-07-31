60 people affected
Nasty food poisoning at TikTok headquarters
On Tuesday, 60 employees at the Singaporean headquarters of TikTok were suddenly out of action. They complained of feeling unwell, stomach pains and vomiting. They had apparently all contracted severe food poisoning in the company's canteen.
According to media reports, 17 ambulances and several fire engines were parked outside the headquarters in Singapore's financial district, treating the most seriously affected employees and carrying out cleaning and disinfection work. According to reports, the canteen does not prepare the food on the menu itself, but sources it from third-party suppliers.
Spokesperson: "We take the health of our employees very seriously"
The investigation is still ongoing, as the company management emphasized. "We take the health and safety of our employees very seriously and have immediately taken all necessary measures to support the people affected and cooperate with the authorities," a spokesperson for the Chinese parent company ByteDance told the British news channel BBC.
The source of the poisoning is still being sought. It is certain that all those affected had eaten in their canteen on Tuesday. The buffet area of the canteen will remain closed until further notice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.